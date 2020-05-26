 Mariner 300sx exhaust questions
  Today, 07:28 PM
    Justsendit
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    PA
    Posts
    31

    Mariner 300sx exhaust questions

    Hey guys i know pipes for the 300sx are super rare. I just picked up a mariner at a good price but i have a few questions. It seems like the mariner is slightly different than the kerker pipes where the exhaust manifold is. Is the mariner supposed to be a 3 piece pipe? The pipe the header with water jacket and also a square water jacketed piece that the water flows to first and into the motor then out the head to the jacketed exhaust manifold? Just wondering because i think i may be missing that square water jacketed piece if so. Any input is helpful. Thinking i may need to have someone fab up a replacement piece if needed on a a cnc machine. I have been referencing this picture but i only have the pipe and manifold and not this piece in blue. Haven't been able to find any manuals or input on this specific pipe on the site or internet thanks!

    77 JS440 :
    Jetlyne ss 15.5 prop and jetlyne reduction nozzle
    Westcoast pipe and exhaust manifold
    DG quadrafin ride plate
    Supertrapp waterbox

    87 300sx:
    Skat-trak ss15.5
    Westcoast velocity stack
    Milled head


    96 tigershark 640
    All stock
  Today, 07:58 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,287

    Re: Mariner 300sx exhaust questions

    pretty sure that piece in blue is the exhaust gasket
