Hey guys i know pipes for the 300sx are super rare. I just picked up a mariner at a good price but i have a few questions. It seems like the mariner is slightly different than the kerker pipes where the exhaust manifold is. Is the mariner supposed to be a 3 piece pipe? The pipe the header with water jacket and also a square water jacketed piece that the water flows to first and into the motor then out the head to the jacketed exhaust manifold? Just wondering because i think i may be missing that square water jacketed piece if so. Any input is helpful. Thinking i may need to have someone fab up a replacement piece if needed on a a cnc machine. I have been referencing this picture but i only have the pipe and manifold and not this piece in blue. Haven't been able to find any manuals or input on this specific pipe on the site or internet thanks!
Screenshot_20200526-165010_Chrome.jpgq