Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Mariner 300sx exhaust questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2018 Location PA Posts 31 Mariner 300sx exhaust questions Hey guys i know pipes for the 300sx are super rare. I just picked up a mariner at a good price but i have a few questions. It seems like the mariner is slightly different than the kerker pipes where the exhaust manifold is. Is the mariner supposed to be a 3 piece pipe? The pipe the header with water jacket and also a square water jacketed piece that the water flows to first and into the motor then out the head to the jacketed exhaust manifold? Just wondering because i think i may be missing that square water jacketed piece if so. Any input is helpful. Thinking i may need to have someone fab up a replacement piece if needed on a a cnc machine. I have been referencing this picture but i only have the pipe and manifold and not this piece in blue. Haven't been able to find any manuals or input on this specific pipe on the site or internet thanks!



Screenshot_20200526-165010_Chrome.jpgq 77 JS440 :

Jetlyne ss 15.5 prop and jetlyne reduction nozzle

Westcoast pipe and exhaust manifold

DG quadrafin ride plate

Supertrapp waterbox



87 300sx:

Skat-trak ss15.5

Westcoast velocity stack

Milled head





96 tigershark 640

All stock #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,287 Re: Mariner 300sx exhaust questions pretty sure that piece in blue is the exhaust gasket Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules