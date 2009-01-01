 Kawasaki stand up colored wiring diagrams (300,440,550,650,750)
  Today, 06:01 PM
    b00st
    Kawasaki stand up colored wiring diagrams (300,440,550,650,750)

    I always hated that the factory wiring diagrams for the Kawasaki stand up jet ski's were black and white so I took some time to colorize them. I colorized the wiring diagrams for the JS300/SX, 440/550 w/o mechanical limiter, JS550 w/ mechanical limiter, 650sx, and 750sx.
    Here are the diagrams:




    Hopefully this will help some people out. I know I hated looking at the wiring then the diagrams a million times just to make sure I was looking at the correct wire.
  Today, 06:45 PM
    smokeysevin
    Re: Kawasaki stand up colored wiring diagrams (300,440,550,650,750)

    Nice work,

    Sean

