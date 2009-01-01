|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
Kawasaki stand up colored wiring diagrams (300,440,550,650,750)
I always hated that the factory wiring diagrams for the Kawasaki stand up jet ski's were black and white so I took some time to colorize them. I colorized the wiring diagrams for the JS300/SX, 440/550 w/o mechanical limiter, JS550 w/ mechanical limiter, 650sx, and 750sx.
Here are the diagrams:
Hopefully this will help some people out. I know I hated looking at the wiring then the diagrams a million times just to make sure I was looking at the correct wire.
'85 JS550/750: Small pin/Dual carb (Finished 6-7-18) [BUILD THREAD]
'91 300SX: 550PP swap almost done, coming soon.
-
PWCToday Regular
Re: Kawasaki stand up colored wiring diagrams (300,440,550,650,750)
The older I get, the more I find myself fixing things that I knew I was doing correctly at the time.
1987 Kawasaki JankyStandup Build
2004 Kawi-Doo STX-RXT-X Build
2001 Toyota Tundra Basketcase Build
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules