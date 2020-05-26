 Is a bent diaphragm a normal thing?
  Today, 05:29 PM
    831
    831 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Ca
    Age
    33
    Posts
    31

    Is a bent diaphragm a normal thing?

    I searched this on the forum and web and didn't really find anything on it.

    In checking all my fuel lines and double checking my carbs I found my new (with the exception of one lake trip this Monday) diaphragms bent out of shape. Is this normal? They are genuine mikuni parts from a mikuni rebuild kit.

    I apologise ahead of time if this is a dumb question.

    IMG_20200526_133911.jpgIMG_20200526_133921.jpgIMG_20200526_140900.jpg
  Today, 05:50 PM
    fox river pwc
    fox river pwc is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home fox river pwc's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2005
    Location
    Wisconsin
    Age
    51
    Posts
    8,657
    Blog Entries
    5

    Re: Is a bent diaphragm a normal thing?

    Ethanol in your gas?


  Today, 06:25 PM
    831
    831 is online now
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Ca
    Age
    33
    Posts
    31

    Re: Is a bent diaphragm a normal thing?

    @foxriver I'm in California, I believe the 87 octane here contains like 10% ethenol or something like that. Not completely sure but I know almost all gas here has some amount of ethenol in it.

    Do you think the diaphragms are still good to use?
