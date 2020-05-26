Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Is a bent diaphragm a normal thing? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 33 Posts 31 Is a bent diaphragm a normal thing? I searched this on the forum and web and didn't really find anything on it.



In checking all my fuel lines and double checking my carbs I found my new (with the exception of one lake trip this Monday) diaphragms bent out of shape. Is this normal? They are genuine mikuni parts from a mikuni rebuild kit.



I apologise ahead of time if this is a dumb question.



IMG_20200526_133911.jpgIMG_20200526_133921.jpgIMG_20200526_140900.jpg Last edited by 831; Today at 05:44 PM . #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 51 Posts 8,657 Blog Entries 5 Re: Is a bent diaphragm a normal thing? Ethanol in your gas?



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2019 Location Ca Age 33 Posts 31 Re: Is a bent diaphragm a normal thing? @foxriver I'm in California, I believe the 87 octane here contains like 10% ethenol or something like that. Not completely sure but I know almost all gas here has some amount of ethenol in it.



Do you think the diaphragms are still good to use? Last edited by 831; Today at 06:27 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules