|
|
-
Resident Guru
SXR 800 OEM Flywheel - PFM Industries Lightened $200
This is the flywheel off of my 2011 SXR. I ran it for 3 seasons and then removed it to install a "Zero" Lightened flywheel. This flywheel has been sitting in storage since 2014. I just had it sent in to PFM Industries to be lightened. This flywheel has only been removed once from my stock ski and never re-installed.
Price is $200 plus shipping fees. Paypal only
Before:
3AD52B26-D1F0-4B97-AB3C-2D99E489310D.jpeg
After:
101117947_690618158424626_6348837196866256896_n.jpg
Hub:
31DDCF56-8461-4238-A5DF-059A943C692B.jpeg
Last edited by bird; Today at 01:48 PM.
-
Re: SXR 800 OEM Flywheel - PFM Industries Lightened $200
-
Resident Guru
Re: SXR 800 OEM Flywheel - PFM Industries Lightened $200
I didn't weigh before and after, but I believe the claim is around .7-.8 lbs.
Originally Posted by Rmason256
How much lighter?
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules