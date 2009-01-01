 SXR 800 OEM Flywheel - PFM Industries Lightened $200
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 01:47 PM #1
    bird
    bird is online now
    Resident Guru bird's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    Age
    35
    Posts
    880

    SXR 800 OEM Flywheel - PFM Industries Lightened $200

    This is the flywheel off of my 2011 SXR. I ran it for 3 seasons and then removed it to install a "Zero" Lightened flywheel. This flywheel has been sitting in storage since 2014. I just had it sent in to PFM Industries to be lightened. This flywheel has only been removed once from my stock ski and never re-installed.

    Price is $200 plus shipping fees. Paypal only

    Before:
    3AD52B26-D1F0-4B97-AB3C-2D99E489310D.jpeg
    After:
    101117947_690618158424626_6348837196866256896_n.jpg

    Hub:
    31DDCF56-8461-4238-A5DF-059A943C692B.jpeg
    Last edited by bird; Today at 01:48 PM.
    Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors

    Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:38 PM #2
    Rmason256
    Rmason256 is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Age
    38
    Posts
    163

    Re: SXR 800 OEM Flywheel - PFM Industries Lightened $200

    How much lighter?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 03:26 PM #3
    bird
    bird is online now
    Resident Guru bird's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2012
    Location
    La Crosse right on the RIVER
    Age
    35
    Posts
    880

    Re: SXR 800 OEM Flywheel - PFM Industries Lightened $200

    Quote Originally Posted by Rmason256 View Post
    How much lighter?
    I didn't weigh before and after, but I believe the claim is around .7-.8 lbs.
    Third Coast Freeride - Midwest Wave Warriors

    Wooka Wooka Wookay. Let's Fing Rage!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 