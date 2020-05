Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Single Novi 48F Booster Carb / Factory Triple Pipe for 1200 STX-R #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location San Antonio, Tx Posts 8 WTB: Single Novi 48F Booster Carb / Factory Triple Pipe for 1200 STX-R Per the title looking for a single Novi 48F booster carb



Also looking to get a set of the factory tipple pipes and all their fixing if anyone has these lying around



PM me the details and we can work something out Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules