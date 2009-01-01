(1) On a double jetski trailer, how much space is acceptable between both jetski/PWC so that they do not bang into each other when I drive?
I have a double jetski trailer that I am rebuilding, to put two Honda Aquatrax F12 on. The trailer is 1997 model, so I am worried that it might not be wide enough to fit both jetskis. It had a Yamaha VX110 and a Seadoo GTI 2 stroke on it when I got it. The Aquatrax looks like it takes up more space.
(2) It has a 1-7/8" coupler. I am thinking about changing it to a 2" coupler. Is it better to go 2" over 1-7/8" ?
(3) Winch: I have a one new steel cable winch. Is the strap winches better than steel cable winch? Is there any downside to steel cable rather than strap winch? I am wondering if it gets snagged when unrealing. Is steel cable a problem in salt water?
(4) I have 12" wheels on it, but I am worried that the jetski will be too high to launch at the ramp. Can I change to 8" wheels for a lower height?
I see other trailers have a curved cross beam so that the ski sits lower. This one, the beam is straight across.