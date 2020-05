Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ATP EPIC HX3 programmable ignition #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 719 ATP EPIC HX3 programmable ignition For Sale ATP EPIC HX3 ignition Cdi

Bought for a limited build I never did

validated on OCDís cdi dyno

$250 shipped in USA Attached Images 3FE73CDE-F78C-4F74-8EC9-27C948CFC66E.jpeg (2.83 MB, 4 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) fx1mark Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules