Hi all. I just got a couple '99 Ultra 150's running and my boys are having a blast on them. They are throwing those things around like crazy and costing me a fortune in gas and oil but it's worth every penny.

Trying tricks on the Ultra 150's got my oldest son watching Youtube jet ski videos and made him crave a stand-up.

We live on a lake in Houston and he saw an old 550SX sitting in the neighbors yard. I told him it had been sitting in that same spot for years and he asked if we could take a stab at it.

Well, I ran into the neighbor at Lowes the other day and he said "Your son can have it, tell him to come get it."

So my son and his buddies went out and bought some lumber, built a stand with a set or casters I had layin around and drug the ski down the street and into my garage. It's missing the hood, has grass, bugs and who knows what else living in it, but it's his.

The thing is complete toast but he's determined and I'm going to enjoy spending time with him rebuilding it. Not going for speed or show quality, just as a fun toy in addition to the Ultra 150's.

I'm sure we will end up spending more than it's worth and we could probably find a better candidate but the story is already interesting enough to keep me intrigued.

So I will be here asking questions, posting pics and reading the old posts trying to find my way.

