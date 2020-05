Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550 modified carb, manifold, OP vortex and gaskets #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 718 550 modified carb, manifold, OP vortex and gaskets GroupK modified Mikuni 44mm with the westcoast mods from back day on my 550 piston port groupk hammer 92. I had this carb on my 89 550 in the early 90’s through a couple of years ago. Comes with the old groupk paperwork and a stock manifold modified with the epoxy trick. Also included are plenty of new gaskets and the OP Vortex flame arrestor.



$80 shipped in USA. Attached Images 1EB32150-FA55-421F-97C9-1FFAB619F480.jpeg (590.1 KB, 8 views)

1EB32150-FA55-421F-97C9-1FFAB619F480.jpeg (590.1 KB, 8 views) 2E2593F7-3273-442E-9A23-533751F2C587.jpeg (2.41 MB, 8 views)

2E2593F7-3273-442E-9A23-533751F2C587.jpeg (2.41 MB, 8 views) EA04CD4C-E769-4D5D-97CB-ECBA8C43EDDE.jpeg (2.53 MB, 7 views)

EA04CD4C-E769-4D5D-97CB-ECBA8C43EDDE.jpeg (2.53 MB, 7 views) B69BFF64-3888-4390-AA71-3225C6A426C3.jpeg (652.7 KB, 6 views)

B69BFF64-3888-4390-AA71-3225C6A426C3.jpeg (652.7 KB, 6 views) image.jpg (3.33 MB, 9 views)

