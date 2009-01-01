Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Newmiller fully built 550 piston port engine #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 257 Newmiller fully built 550 piston port engine Up for sale is a Newmiller built 550 piston port engine:



- brand new ADR crank

- fully ported cylinder (exhaust widened to 70%, transfers ported, blown down timing adjusted

- milled/rechambered head (180psi)

- lightened glywheel

- timing advanced 3 degrees

- all new low end seals

- fresh bore, hone, WSM top end

- all new gaskets



includes:

- engine (as described above)

- stator

- 44mm intake manifold

does not included:

- exhaust manifold

- starter



approximately 15 hours on fresh build. This engine is an absolute ripper. Only pulled to install the 550 reed Chris built for me. Can share paperwork for the build...or Chris can vouch.



