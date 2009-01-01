|
|
-
Newmiller fully built 550 piston port engine
Up for sale is a Newmiller built 550 piston port engine:
- brand new ADR crank
- fully ported cylinder (exhaust widened to 70%, transfers ported, blown down timing adjusted
- milled/rechambered head (180psi)
- lightened glywheel
- timing advanced 3 degrees
- all new low end seals
- fresh bore, hone, WSM top end
- all new gaskets
includes:
- engine (as described above)
- stator
- 44mm intake manifold
does not included:
- exhaust manifold
- starter
approximately 15 hours on fresh build. This engine is an absolute ripper. Only pulled to install the 550 reed Chris built for me. Can share paperwork for the build...or Chris can vouch.
$1000 obo + shipping + paypal75E92072-F529-4E1F-BFD8-C5E715D0E1A5.png
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 5 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 5 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules