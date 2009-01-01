Up for sale is a Newmiller built 550 piston port engine:

- brand new ADR crank
- fully ported cylinder (exhaust widened to 70%, transfers ported, blown down timing adjusted
- milled/rechambered head (180psi)
- lightened glywheel
- timing advanced 3 degrees
- all new low end seals
- fresh bore, hone, WSM top end
- all new gaskets

includes:
- engine (as described above)
- stator
- 44mm intake manifold
does not included:
- exhaust manifold
- starter

approximately 15 hours on fresh build. This engine is an absolute ripper. Only pulled to install the 550 reed Chris built for me. Can share paperwork for the build...or Chris can vouch.

$1000 obo + shipping + paypal75E92072-F529-4E1F-BFD8-C5E715D0E1A5.png