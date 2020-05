Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 550 Coffman Climax Half Pipe #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 254 550 Coffman Climax Half Pipe Coffman half pipe:



- just acid washed, could use a polish (polished up nice)

- lord mount cut off

- mounting holes have been drilled through to run long bolt and nut



ran this pipe for 3 years without a single issue. Only selling as I moved onto FPP reed half pipe.



$350 obo shipped in continental.



D755C658-75E4-4963-834C-8B25F0AA8CE4.jpeg5B85186F-D9B2-4C7B-863A-3F589B4AC006.jpegDEA94BBA-97D9-4FE1-851D-52254DA1E48F.jpegB8057006-7671-49D4-8BB6-E58E931A0796.jpeg #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Apr 2007 Location SE MI Age 56 Posts 9,129 Re: 550 Coffman Climax Half Pipe Did you get one of the carbon 1/2 pipes? Never argue with an idiot, they will drag you down to their level then beat you with experience. #3 Frequent Poster Join Date Dec 2016 Location Portland Posts 254 Re: 550 Coffman Climax Half Pipe Originally Posted by BLRider Originally Posted by Did you get one of the carbon 1/2 pipes? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules