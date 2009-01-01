Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Gp1200 superjet swap? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2020 Location Shawnigan lake Age 34 Posts 2 Gp1200 superjet swap? 1FCD2DD0-7755-40F2-8940-7A7B4B01AB0B.jpegI have a 2006 superjet shell (no pump,nozzle,anything g literally just a shell) and a 1997 waverunner gp1200 complete and running. Can anyone tell me if all the waverunner stuff will work in the superjet to do a full swap? Will the pump,nozzle,drive line all fit in the superjet shell or will I need to buy some stock superjet stuff? I have found a couple build threads and know I will need a new prop to make it work better. I can modify exhaust fuel tank ect no problem just want to know if all the pumps and everything will fit? Last edited by purajones; Today at 12:51 PM . #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,257 Re: Gp1200 superjet swap? SuperJet 1200.JPGYou can fit a 65U 1200 Engine in a SuperJet but it's not worth it. Too heavy, a gas Hog and handles weird.P1010609.JPG Attached Images GP1200 Engine Bay.JPG (85.9 KB, 3 views) Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 01:11 PM . #3 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,257 Re: Gp1200 superjet swap? If you still move ahead with this project and if you want maximum performance, you will need to enlarge the Exhaust Outlet and Hoses to 3.25".



If you still move ahead with this project and if you want maximum performance, you will need to enlarge the Exhaust Outlet and Hoses to 3.25". If you funnel this triple exhaust into the 2.25 Exhaust, it will restrict the flow, add too much back pressure and only get 57 mph.

Ok and will the pump,nozzle driveline all swap over as well? Or do I need some of the stock superjet stuff?

