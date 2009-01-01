1FCD2DD0-7755-40F2-8940-7A7B4B01AB0B.jpegI have a 2006 superjet shell (no pump,nozzle,anything g literally just a shell) and a 1997 waverunner gp1200 complete and running. Can anyone tell me if all the waverunner stuff will work in the superjet to do a full swap? Will the pump,nozzle,drive line all fit in the superjet shell or will I need to buy some stock superjet stuff? I have found a couple build threads and know I will need a new prop to make it work better. I can modify exhaust fuel tank ect no problem just want to know if all the pumps and everything will fit?