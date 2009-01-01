Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Seadoo GTI - 5 amp fuse blown while riding #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location Florida Age 20 Posts 1 1997 Seadoo GTI - 5 amp fuse blown while riding Hey everyone!



I've got a 1997 Seadoo GTI that I've recently rebuilt. It's my first ski so I don't know a whole lot so forgive me if I sound ignorant. So this is my problem. Took my ski out for the second time yesterday and it ran great for about two hours. There was one hiccup at the boat ramp where the battery had died, but genius me had prepared for that and brought a jumper box. After some research and now see that jump boxes can blow your MPEM. My ski did start and ran like an absolute champ the 2 hours I had it out.



On the way back to the ramp the ski just died and wouldn't start again. No beeps, no gauges, nothing. I found the 5 amp fuse blown, went to put another in and it immediately blew as well. I did some research and it looks like I blew a diode in the MPEM because of my jump box? Does this sound right? I'm just a little confused as it died 2 hours into the ride out of no where. What else could this be? I did have A LOT of water in the hull (trying to figure out where its coming from) but the MPEM stayed dry. I checked the stator for water and it looked good. Not sure about the rectifier, though.



