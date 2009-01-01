|
|
-
2001 Seadoo GTX randomly shuts off, but will restart
I have a 2001 Seadoo GTX that has had an issue where it will run fine for a few minutes and then it will shut off. I will take the key off, and put it back on, and it starts up fine, will run for a few minutes, and it will do the same thing. I thought it might be the DESS post, but I replaced it and it still has the issues. Now to be fair, I couldn't figure out how to get the wiring from the DESS post to get all the way to the MPEM, so I got as far as I could, and cut the old wire, and spliced the new post as far down the wiring harness I could. But I still have the same issue. Any thoughts on what could be causing this?
