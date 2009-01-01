 Going to look at a 2003 gtx di
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 08:27 AM #1
    Associated98
    Associated98 is offline
    PWCToday Guru Associated98's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Cottage Grove, MN
    Posts
    308

    Going to look at a 2003 gtx di

    Time to be noob again, I'm a seasoned tigershark specialist and have decided to try my hand at a doo. I'm hopefully going to look at an 03' gtx di today and have absolutely no idea what I'm doing lol seller claims it starts but doesn't stay running. That's all the info I have at the moment. General things for these skis to look out for? Common issues? I'm planning on bringing a compression tester but being fuel injected is scaring me. This will be my first fuel injected ski as well. Thanks for any help.
    Own:
    98' TS1000R
    Owned:
    94' Montego (my first) sold
    95' Daytona sold
    95' Daytona parted out
    95' Barracuda sold
    96' Montego sold
    96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold
    96' Monte Carlo 900 sold
    97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed. :'(
    97' Daytona 1000 sold
    97' Daytona 1000 sold
    97' Daytona 1000 sold
    97' Daytona 1000 parted out
    99' TS770R sold
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:10 AM #2
    Associated98
    Associated98 is offline
    PWCToday Guru Associated98's Avatar
    Join Date
    May 2014
    Location
    Cottage Grove, MN
    Posts
    308

    Re: Going to look at a 2003 gtx di

    Great.. some last minute research is pointing me in the direction of a $900 fuel pump.. seems this was common. Starts but doesn't stay running definitely sounds like a fuel pump to me. Thoughts?
    Own:
    98' TS1000R
    Owned:
    94' Montego (my first) sold
    95' Daytona sold
    95' Daytona parted out
    95' Barracuda sold
    96' Montego sold
    96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold
    96' Monte Carlo 900 sold
    97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed. :'(
    97' Daytona 1000 sold
    97' Daytona 1000 sold
    97' Daytona 1000 sold
    97' Daytona 1000 parted out
    99' TS770R sold
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests)

  1. Myself

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 