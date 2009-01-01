Time to be noob again, I'm a seasoned tigershark specialist and have decided to try my hand at a doo. I'm hopefully going to look at an 03' gtx di today and have absolutely no idea what I'm doing lol seller claims it starts but doesn't stay running. That's all the info I have at the moment. General things for these skis to look out for? Common issues? I'm planning on bringing a compression tester but being fuel injected is scaring me. This will be my first fuel injected ski as well. Thanks for any help.