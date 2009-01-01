Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Going to look at a 2003 gtx di #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 308 Going to look at a 2003 gtx di Time to be noob again, I'm a seasoned tigershark specialist and have decided to try my hand at a doo. I'm hopefully going to look at an 03' gtx di today and have absolutely no idea what I'm doing lol seller claims it starts but doesn't stay running. That's all the info I have at the moment. General things for these skis to look out for? Common issues? I'm planning on bringing a compression tester but being fuel injected is scaring me. This will be my first fuel injected ski as well. Thanks for any help. Own:

98' TS1000R

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold

96' Monte Carlo 900 sold

97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed. :'(

97' Daytona 1000 sold

97' Daytona 1000 sold

97' Daytona 1000 sold

97' Daytona 1000 parted out

99' TS770R sold #2 PWCToday Guru Join Date May 2014 Location Cottage Grove, MN Posts 308 Re: Going to look at a 2003 gtx di Great.. some last minute research is pointing me in the direction of a $900 fuel pump.. seems this was common. Starts but doesn't stay running definitely sounds like a fuel pump to me. Thoughts? Own:

98' TS1000R

Owned:

94' Montego (my first) sold

95' Daytona sold

95' Daytona parted out

95' Barracuda sold

96' Montego sold

96' Daytona (the one that got away...) sold

96' Monte Carlo 900 sold

97' Daytona 1000 clean and beautiful. You will be missed. :'(

97' Daytona 1000 sold

97' Daytona 1000 sold

97' Daytona 1000 sold

97' Daytona 1000 parted out

99' TS770R sold Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules