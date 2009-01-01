Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Just a couple group k questions #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2020 Location England Age 37 Posts 5 Just a couple group k questions Morning all..



Im in the uk and currently restoring a 550 sx back to former glory but i want to do a few engine mods aswell.. Here in the uk we dont have many options every thing is in the states..

Im looking into a modified cylinder head or modding mine, its the 550 reed engine, now ive heard some people saying just to skim it but i personaly would like to hand it over to some one who understands the whole 550 engine not just the task in hand..

I hear group k are pretty good ? are they still going ? and would i have to send all my components off to them in the states ? I really cant find any one in the uk that does this that understands what there doing when it comes the the squash band etc...

I was looking for a skimmed head with reworked squash, i have a westcoast pipe and performance manifold, lightened flywheel is also on my list along with a full engine rebuild and new pistons etc..



Any help or info would be great. thanks guys 1997 Seadoo xp

1997 Seadoo Spx

1988 Js300 - Restoration

1989 Js440

1990 550sx

1991 550sx - Restoration

