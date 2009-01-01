|
Vx deluxe leak
I have a 07 vx deluxe that has a slow leak. It was leaking around thru hull fitting. I removed the motor and replaced the thru hull fitting pipe joint. I used 5200 quick set. I also replaced the 3 seals, bearing and bearing housing on the drive shaft. It is no longer leaking around the thru hull fitting . But everytime I go out it slowly accumulates water in the bottom of the hull. I have looked everywhere with the motor running and off while in the water and I cant find where it is coming from. Is there any other common areas the vx leaks?
