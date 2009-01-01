Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vx deluxe leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2020 Location Delaware Posts 9 Vx deluxe leak I have a 07 vx deluxe that has a slow leak. It was leaking around thru hull fitting. I removed the motor and replaced the thru hull fitting pipe joint. I used 5200 quick set. I also replaced the 3 seals, bearing and bearing housing on the drive shaft. It is no longer leaking around the thru hull fitting . But everytime I go out it slowly accumulates water in the bottom of the hull. I have looked everywhere with the motor running and off while in the water and I cant find where it is coming from. Is there any other common areas the vx leaks? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

