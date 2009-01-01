Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Taking apart an old DESS key. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2010 Location Frisco TX Age 51 Posts 1 Taking apart an old DESS key. Is it possible to take apart a DESS key, and put it back together?



I ask, because my eyelet that holds the lanyard to the key broke off. The key still starts the ski. I would like to buy a new key, disassemble both keys, and put the "guts" into the new shell. This is for a 97 GTX



You will ask why not just go get it programmed. Well, my trailer has never been on the road and I don't think it is safe to be on the highway. I launch from my backyard, so it only moves 50 yards at a time.

