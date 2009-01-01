|
Taking apart an old DESS key.
Is it possible to take apart a DESS key, and put it back together?
I ask, because my eyelet that holds the lanyard to the key broke off. The key still starts the ski. I would like to buy a new key, disassemble both keys, and put the "guts" into the new shell. This is for a 97 GTX
You will ask why not just go get it programmed. Well, my trailer has never been on the road and I don't think it is safe to be on the highway. I launch from my backyard, so it only moves 50 yards at a time.
