Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1997 Montego DLX Oil leak #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Wisconsin Posts 2 1997 Montego DLX Oil leak Since it was a pretty nice day I figured I would go for a ride on the Montego. I have been out probably 5 times this year which is amazing considering I am in northern Wisconsin. Anyways when I went to start the craft I had no luck which is odd because normally it will fire right up. So I take a look in the hull and notice oil in the bottom coming off of the engine mount. Upon further inspection I find a possible source of the leak but I am not sure what I am looking at (maybe a bladder) or why there would be oil leaking from that spot. It is not straight oil as it is a darker color so it has been mixed. I will attach the picture (I apologize for picture quality) and see if anyone will have a little more knowledge than me and get the ball rolling in the right direction.



Thanks for any help or tips! Attached Images Screenshot_20200524-120306.png (1.48 MB, 3 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules