Since it was a pretty nice day I figured I would go for a ride on the Montego. I have been out probably 5 times this year which is amazing considering I am in northern Wisconsin. Anyways when I went to start the craft I had no luck which is odd because normally it will fire right up. So I take a look in the hull and notice oil in the bottom coming off of the engine mount. Upon further inspection I find a possible source of the leak but I am not sure what I am looking at (maybe a bladder) or why there would be oil leaking from that spot. It is not straight oil as it is a darker color so it has been mixed. I will attach the picture (I apologize for picture quality) and see if anyone will have a little more knowledge than me and get the ball rolling in the right direction.