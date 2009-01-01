|
Lost DESS key for 97 SPX!
I recently moved and I cannot find my lanyard with key for my 97 SPX. I think it might have gotten thrown away thinking it was an old one. Whats the cheapest way to get a replacement?
Re: Lost DESS key for 97 SPX!
Well, WFO performance is in AL. Maybe he's not too far? Or you can ship your MPEM to Westside Powersports and they can send it back with a new key.
