 Lost DESS key for 97 SPX!
  Today, 01:11 PM #1
    yz250fpilot
    Join Date
    Jul 2006
    Location
    huntsville, al.
    Posts
    70

    Lost DESS key for 97 SPX!

    I recently moved and I cannot find my lanyard with key for my 97 SPX. I think it might have gotten thrown away thinking it was an old one. Whats the cheapest way to get a replacement?
  Today, 03:37 PM #2
    Myself
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,999

    Re: Lost DESS key for 97 SPX!

    Well, WFO performance is in AL. Maybe he's not too far? Or you can ship your MPEM to Westside Powersports and they can send it back with a new key.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
