Results 1 to 7 of 7 Thread: Can't find Ebox parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Posts 31 Can't find Ebox parts I'm in the process of getting together parts for a 750 swap but I can't seem to find some pieces for my ebox. I'm looking for the molded oring that seals the box together and the oring for the fuse cap. Can anyone point me in the right direction to finding these or have any to sell? #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,062 Re: Can't find Ebox parts Fuse cap oring you can get at Home Depot or Lowes...the ebox mating oring is a different story. You could get some oring material and make one or you might get lucky and find some parts dealer that might have one. Which 750 ebox is it? Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Posts 31 Re: Can't find Ebox parts I've seen people make o-rings by glueing with super glue I'm just worried about that irregular shape. I honestly don't know what it came out of, but it has quite a few fittings for sensors and such. Not out of ssxi for sure though. It's a bit thicker than that. #4 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central Eastern PA / Central NJ Posts 209 Re: Can't find Ebox parts Can you post a picture of the ebox so we can figure out which one it is?

If it’s from a zxi 750 that o ring is still available under part number 92055-3738

If it’s from an ss/Xi/st they are no longer available.

If it’s from a stand up, which i doubt from your description, they are also still available.

Both styles of fuse cap cover o rings ( the early small ones and later large ones) are still available new from Kawi. #5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location VA Posts 31 Re: Can't find Ebox parts IMG_20200524_143947.jpgIMG_20200524_144003.jpg



Here's some photos. Thanks for the input and p/n, keihin42 #6 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2016 Location Central Eastern PA / Central NJ Posts 209 Re: Can't find Ebox parts Appears to be the early SS/Xi / ST with the small fuse cap. Should have a single glass fuse in-line. The 96 and later ( and some 95 - STS and ZXi ) had a much larger cap on top with plastic spade fuses.

Yours should take 92055-049 for the fuse cover o ring which is $2.95 from kawi.

Youre SOL on the case o ring but here is the part number - 92055-3733

Check eBay from time to time. That old stuff shows up occasionally when a dealer gets bought or something along those lines.

In the mean time, like the other guys here have said, get some o-ring material and put it in the groove, cut to length, and put a dab of 1211 or some other good sealer at the joint.

Thanks for all the help, I'll look further in to that!

