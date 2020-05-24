|
|
-
Can't find Ebox parts
I'm in the process of getting together parts for a 750 swap but I can't seem to find some pieces for my ebox. I'm looking for the molded oring that seals the box together and the oring for the fuse cap. Can anyone point me in the right direction to finding these or have any to sell?
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Can't find Ebox parts
Fuse cap oring you can get at Home Depot or Lowes...the ebox mating oring is a different story. You could get some oring material and make one or you might get lucky and find some parts dealer that might have one. Which 750 ebox is it?
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
-
Re: Can't find Ebox parts
I've seen people make o-rings by glueing with super glue I'm just worried about that irregular shape. I honestly don't know what it came out of, but it has quite a few fittings for sensors and such. Not out of ssxi for sure though. It's a bit thicker than that.
-
Re: Can't find Ebox parts
Can you post a picture of the ebox so we can figure out which one it is?
If it’s from a zxi 750 that o ring is still available under part number 92055-3738
If it’s from an ss/Xi/st they are no longer available.
If it’s from a stand up, which i doubt from your description, they are also still available.
Both styles of fuse cap cover o rings ( the early small ones and later large ones) are still available new from Kawi.
-
Re: Can't find Ebox parts
IMG_20200524_143947.jpgIMG_20200524_144003.jpg
Here's some photos. Thanks for the input and p/n, keihin42
-
Re: Can't find Ebox parts
Appears to be the early SS/Xi / ST with the small fuse cap. Should have a single glass fuse in-line. The 96 and later ( and some 95 - STS and ZXi ) had a much larger cap on top with plastic spade fuses.
Yours should take 92055-049 for the fuse cover o ring which is $2.95 from kawi.
Youre SOL on the case o ring but here is the part number - 92055-3733
Check eBay from time to time. That old stuff shows up occasionally when a dealer gets bought or something along those lines.
In the mean time, like the other guys here have said, get some o-ring material and put it in the groove, cut to length, and put a dab of 1211 or some other good sealer at the joint.
Good luck
-
Re: Can't find Ebox parts
Thanks for all the help, I'll look further in to that!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules