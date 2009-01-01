 1992 kawi 750sx sitting for 15 years
    phil=fresh
    1992 kawi 750sx sitting for 15 years

    Sitting in storage for the last 15 years I put some fuel and new battery fired right up Im sure the carbs need to be rebuilt not going to list the parts Ill take pics or ask me for more info 2000$ Vegas
    phil=fresh
    Re: 1992 kawi 750sx sitting for 15 years

    60D13FE7-7243-4EA6-9AE9-0EBE4C3B83B6.jpeg
    phil=fresh
    Re: 1992 kawi 750sx sitting for 15 years

    ABF4D1A7-9358-4D81-9DCE-286CDA6E1198.jpeg
    phil=fresh
    Re: 1992 kawi 750sx sitting for 15 years

    641A8258-CBED-4A54-8182-0462919A40FD.jpeg
    phil=fresh
    Re: 1992 kawi 750sx sitting for 15 years

    ABC0E2F2-76A1-48D7-9C70-04BB440046A3.jpeg
    phil=fresh
    Re: 1992 kawi 750sx sitting for 15 years

    35F9ECDC-7A3E-4024-AB5A-9CAA272CD4AA.jpeg
    phil=fresh
    Re: 1992 kawi 750sx sitting for 15 years

    6F0B1356-6466-4E22-B4D4-EC01DEF56844.jpeg6F0B1356-6466-4E22-B4D4-EC01DEF56844.jpeg6F0B1356-6466-4E22-B4D4-EC01DEF56844.jpeg
    phil=fresh
    Re: 1992 kawi 750sx sitting for 15 years

    AFAA46FE-E678-4D1F-B23A-0878C328DEE7.jpegAFAA46FE-E678-4D1F-B23A-0878C328DEE7.jpeg
    phil=fresh
    Re: 1992 kawi 750sx sitting for 15 years

    First reasonable offer takes it
