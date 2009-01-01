 Knife edging intake grate
  Today, 10:33 AM
    Jet Cowboy
    Jet Cowboy is offline
    Frequent Poster
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Wyo
    Posts
    163

    Knife edging intake grate

    Any performance to be gained by knife edging the leading or trailing edges on the intake grate bars, scoops, etc.
  Today, 10:45 AM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    43
    Posts
    5,997

    Re: Knife edging intake grate

    I'm sure there is a miniscule amount of gain. There would be less friction right on that face as it passs through the water.
  Today, 10:46 AM
    matt888
    matt888 is online now
    I dream skis matt888's Avatar
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Location
    CENTRAL FL
    Age
    52
    Posts
    607

    Re: Knife edging intake grate

    My best results were always to teardrop shape them with the sharp point towards the impeller.

