Knife edging intake grate

Any performance to be gained by knife edging the leading or trailing edges on the intake grate bars, scoops, etc.

Re: Knife edging intake grate

I'm sure there is a miniscule amount of gain. There would be less friction right on that face as it passs through the water.



Re: Knife edging intake grate

My best results were always to teardrop shape them with the sharp point towards the impeller.

