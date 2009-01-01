|
Knife edging intake grate
Any performance to be gained by knife edging the leading or trailing edges on the intake grate bars, scoops, etc.
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Knife edging intake grate
I'm sure there is a miniscule amount of gain. There would be less friction right on that face as it passs through the water.
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
I dream skis
Re: Knife edging intake grate
My best results were always to teardrop shape them with the sharp point towards the impeller.
SOLD! HONDA AQUATRAX 2 SEATER
1987 JS440 SUPERSTOCK
1988 JS440 FREESTYLE
1987 JS550 LIMITED
SOLD AND MISSED VERY MUCH, 1994 WAVEBLASTER LIMITED
1987 AM. WORLD CUP CHAMP
