 1990 Waverunner LX & 500 throttle cable issues
  Yesterday, 09:10 PM
    mikewohlwend
    mikewohlwend is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jun 2018
    Location
    Carrollton, OH
    Age
    41
    Posts
    10

    1990 Waverunner LX & 500 throttle cable issues

    I just installed a motor in my Lx and can't seem to get the throttle cable to adjust so I can close the carb. Late last year the same thing happened on my 500. I installed a new carb on the Lx and have been debating it on the 500. Here's where I have the cables adjusted to.IMG_20200523_200912.jpgIMG_20200523_200951.jpgIMG_20200523_201130.jpgIMG_20200523_201104.jpg
