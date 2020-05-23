|
1990 Waverunner LX & 500 throttle cable issues
I just installed a motor in my Lx and can't seem to get the throttle cable to adjust so I can close the carb. Late last year the same thing happened on my 500. I installed a new carb on the Lx and have been debating it on the 500. Here's where I have the cables adjusted to.IMG_20200523_200912.jpgIMG_20200523_200951.jpgIMG_20200523_201130.jpgIMG_20200523_201104.jpg
