Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Selling: XPL Hi Rev Twin Pipes #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2016 Location San Antonio, Tx Posts 6 Selling: XPL Hi Rev Twin Pipes Selling polished XPL Hi Rev Twin Pipes



Picutres - https://imgur.com/a/25q7PtN



Pressure Tested



Includes all mounts and bolts



Fresh unopened pack new o-rings



Used in 01, 02, 03



Sat in back bedroom since 03.



Serious inquiries only



PM if interested.



