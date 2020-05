Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Bored 550 nozzle #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2004 Location Moline, Illinois Posts 661 Bored 550 nozzle Freshly blasted 550 nozzle. Bored to 68mm. $30 shipped Attached Images 53FF1806-A4C3-4635-8E3A-FE798DC640F5.jpeg (1.93 MB, 12 views)

53FF1806-A4C3-4635-8E3A-FE798DC640F5.jpeg (1.93 MB, 12 views) 7226EC41-1079-4614-A947-10571452EBA7.jpeg (2.33 MB, 14 views) #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2010 Location napa ca Age 61 Posts 225 Re: Bored 550 nozzle Hello just need your PP info and total cost to ship to 94558 .....Thanks Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules