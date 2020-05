Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1/2 pipe water route question #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2004 Location Moline, Illinois Posts 658 1/2 pipe water route question On the stock section of the 550 pipe the water nipple is 1/4. What are people doing if they want to run a 3/8 hose to a billet pisser out the side instead of the stock rubber pisser?pisser.pngPipe hose.png Last edited by x2; Today at 02:54 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

