Go-Ped For Sale - A bit off topic I know...
For sale "Sport" model Go-Ped from the days when we raced jetskis during the day and Go-Peds in the evening. Has been sitting for close to 15 years.
Lots of go fast parts:
Pipe
Oversize Walbro carb with intake extension
UMI steering
Greater Yamaha deck
ADA racing 3rd bearing support
K&N Air cleaner
UMI gas tank cap
Gas tank cover
Additional head cooling
Lightened flywheel with Engine Trix cover
Carb has been rebuilt, fuel lines replaced, new bearings and seals in engine, new front fork.
Runs great, this is a fast Go-Ped!IMG_2682.jpgIMG_2680.jpgIMG_2683.jpgIMG_2723.jpgIMG_2724.jpgIMG_2725 (1).jpgIMG_2726 (1).jpgIMG_2727.jpg
All of the stock parts are included along with 2 new wheels
$400 + shipping
