Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 98 gp1200 broken stabilizer #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location delawre county Posts 19 98 gp1200 broken stabilizer Found the right side stabilizer broke off due to a dry dock. It looks like bolt of ****ed do those bolts go through the haul nd case a water leak? I can't see how it goes through my Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules