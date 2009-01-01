|
2001 GTX DI 12v low and MAINT beep
Need to know what to replace for 12v LOW warning, battery is new and fully charged. Also the MAINT won't clear. prolly because of the 12V low? Rebuit the top end, motor runs smooth at 4750 and that's it, I'm guessing because of the MAINT warning.
