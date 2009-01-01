Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2001 GTX DI 12v low and MAINT beep #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location Surprise, AZ Age 63 Posts 8 2001 GTX DI 12v low and MAINT beep Need to know what to replace for 12v LOW warning, battery is new and fully charged. Also the MAINT won't clear. prolly because of the 12V low? Rebuit the top end, motor runs smooth at 4750 and that's it, I'm guessing because of the MAINT warning. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

