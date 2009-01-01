Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Vxr parts interchange with wave venture help on parts #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2019 Location Oaklawn IL Posts 10 Vxr parts interchange with wave venture help on parts Hey guys,working on my 95 venture 701,I have my 92 vxr Wich I dont use anymore and has pipe impeller grate ride plate machined head pretty much everything you can do was done. So my wave venture tops out at 38-40mph depending on water. When flat calm glass 38-38.5 when choppy I mean 2 foot waves is the ONLY time its touched 40 and averages 39-39.5 In chop. It feels I have a planing issue?Ski hull gets up outta water and goes faster then flat water making me believe either factory grate needs to be swapped for a scoop type and or better impeller is needed. The venture of this year seems to have the largest imp of the others similar maybe due to it being a cruiser?Everything is fine compression 145 equally. 1 or 2 people doesnt effect speed 2 heavy people and shell still do the 38 the few times it did top 40 was 2 riders. The 92 vxr I dont know exactly the imp size off hand its a Solas but anyways is anything on the vxr gonna fit my venture?The vxr has 155psi both cylinders. If not,can anybody recommend the best impeller for top speed for a 95 venture 701?I can fiddle with carb to get better hole shot. Factory imp for wv is 17/20 while a 96 wv same engine had a 11/14,im very familiar on boats propellers pitch diameter but not skis,and that seems to be a HUGE difference for a ski with same engine. Now Im not sure if the 96 wv is faster but its gotta be. What do you guys recommend for a blade and if anybody has 1 for fair price for sale or anything else that i can use also need a i go gauge cause but they go for so much i might do rpm volts speed fuel myslef using 2cycle boat gauges. I havent seen any ngk or msd coil+wires set up for it? Also I only ride Lake Michigan 2-3ft waves is the normal Im always outside the harbor,so is a different ride plate or alter mine better for me. It gets bad like 5ft waves with my kid on id like to get back to dock little faster if need be.I like the ski its big

i can stand on side 220lbs,stable quiet unlike the vxr Wich is so loud it sounds like the fastest ski out there but venture is faster,will be posting vxr For sale cheap if nothing on it fits the wv. Sorry for long post better long then ask 20 questions a day. Thanks ahead to any help.

