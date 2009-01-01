 Jetinetics flywheel or Ocean Pro nozzles?
    Jetinetics flywheel or Ocean Pro nozzles?

    1987 550 stock bore and porting. 165 psi head, Coffman’s 1/2 pipe, lightened stock flywheel, 15.5 Skat prop, Worx grate, OP finned plate. Wet wolf cone. Would you go with Anne and Jetinetics aluminum charging flywheel or a set of Ocean Pro nozzles?
    Re: Jetinetics flywheel or Ocean Pro nozzles?

    The nozzles
    Re: Jetinetics flywheel or Ocean Pro nozzles?

    Quote Originally Posted by JonnyX2 View Post
    The nozzles
    Whats the OP benefits?
