Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Jetinetics flywheel or Ocean Pro nozzles? #1 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2004 Location Moline, Illinois Posts 657 Jetinetics flywheel or Ocean Pro nozzles? 1987 550 stock bore and porting. 165 psi head, Coffman’s 1/2 pipe, lightened stock flywheel, 15.5 Skat prop, Worx grate, OP finned plate. Wet wolf cone. Would you go with Anne and Jetinetics aluminum charging flywheel or a set of Ocean Pro nozzles? Last edited by x2; Today at 07:31 PM . #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,059 Re: Jetinetics flywheel or Ocean Pro nozzles? The nozzles Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. #3 I dream skis Join Date Mar 2004 Location Moline, Illinois Posts 657 Re: Jetinetics flywheel or Ocean Pro nozzles? Originally Posted by JonnyX2 Originally Posted by The nozzles Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules