|
|
-
I dream skis
Jetinetics flywheel or Ocean Pro nozzles?
1987 550 stock bore and porting. 165 psi head, Coffman’s 1/2 pipe, lightened stock flywheel, 15.5 Skat prop, Worx grate, OP finned plate. Wet wolf cone. Would you go with Anne and Jetinetics aluminum charging flywheel or a set of Ocean Pro nozzles?
Last edited by x2; Today at 07:31 PM.
-
Attention *****
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: Jetinetics flywheel or Ocean Pro nozzles?
The nozzles
Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating
OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
Originally Posted by WB1994
Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
-
I dream skis
Re: Jetinetics flywheel or Ocean Pro nozzles?
Whats the OP benefits?
Originally Posted by JonnyX2
The nozzles
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules