Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Dead RXT 260. Can't find what this beep code means anywhere #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2011 Location RI Posts 9 Dead RXT 260. Can't find what this beep code means anywhere Thought I'd solved this problem by cleaning the engine grounds but it's back. When the DESS key is put on the post while "reading the key" is displayed there is a short chirp every 10 seconds and the usual two beeps are never heard and I can't start the ski. I can't find that code on the forums or the service manual. The check engine light isn't on. There has to be info on that beep code somewhere before I start swapping parts aimlessly. 2013 Sea Doo RXT 260. Thanks!! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules