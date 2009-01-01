Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Has anyone had recent contact from Jet ski Solutions? #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2010 Location Woburn, MA Age 31 Posts 89 Has anyone had recent contact from Jet ski Solutions? This isn't specifically vendor feedback, and I'm posting this here as I'm trying to get more eyes on this than it would otherwise see.



I've been trying to reach John / Cory over at Jet ski Solutions for most of this week, but haven't gotten any replies. In the past and as recently as April 15th they have been extremely responsive. I understand that these times have put a large amount of stress on everyone and the federal, state, and local guidance has had impacts on businesses.



Has anyone been in contact with Jet ski Solutions in the past month or so?



Thanks! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 47 Posts 10,646 Re: Has anyone had recent contact from Jet ski Solutions? A friend had some electrical serviced and it showed up mid week last week. #3 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2006 Location Al-ugh-bam-ugh Posts 27,281 Re: Has anyone had recent contact from Jet ski Solutions? Try this number I have had good success reaching them there 248-434-5508 Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, n o wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, m ad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?

