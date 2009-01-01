 Has anyone had recent contact from Jet ski Solutions?
  Today, 05:45 PM
    Yabo
    Yabo is online now
    PWCToday Regular Yabo's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2010
    Location
    Woburn, MA
    Age
    31
    Posts
    89

    Has anyone had recent contact from Jet ski Solutions?

    This isn't specifically vendor feedback, and I'm posting this here as I'm trying to get more eyes on this than it would otherwise see.

    I've been trying to reach John / Cory over at Jet ski Solutions for most of this week, but haven't gotten any replies. In the past and as recently as April 15th they have been extremely responsive. I understand that these times have put a large amount of stress on everyone and the federal, state, and local guidance has had impacts on businesses.

    Has anyone been in contact with Jet ski Solutions in the past month or so?

    Thanks!
  Today, 06:59 PM
    PrickofMisery
    PrickofMisery is online now
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home PrickofMisery's Avatar
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Location
    Is Everything!
    Age
    47
    Posts
    10,646

    Re: Has anyone had recent contact from Jet ski Solutions?

    A friend had some electrical serviced and it showed up mid week last week.
  Today, 07:01 PM
    WFO Speedracer
    WFO Speedracer is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home WFO Speedracer's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2006
    Location
    Al-ugh-bam-ugh
    Posts
    27,281

    Re: Has anyone had recent contact from Jet ski Solutions?

    Try this number I have had good success reaching them there 248-434-5508
    Y'all know me, still the same O.G. but I been low-key
    hated on by most these &^$$@s with no cheese, no deals and no G's, no wheels and no keys, no boats, no snowmobiles, and no skis, mad at me cause I can finally afford to provide my family with groceries

    WWSRD , What would Speed Racer do ?
