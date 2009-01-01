|
|
-
PWCToday Regular
SXR800 limiter ? Limp mode
Hey guys, anyone have an idea as to why my sxr is limited at a very low rpm? I found this video on YouTube and mine is doing the exact same thing. It is something electrical but I can’t figure it out
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XwBzCo041zE
Last edited by Ridered; Today at 01:51 PM.
750sx
650sx
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: SXR800 limiter ? Limp mode
Check heat sensor in pipe top
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules