Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: SXR800 limiter ? Limp mode #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2007 Location NY Posts 54 SXR800 limiter ? Limp mode Hey guys, anyone have an idea as to why my sxr is limited at a very low rpm? I found this video on YouTube and mine is doing the exact same thing. It is something electrical but I can’t figure it out









https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XwBzCo041zE Last edited by Ridered; Today at 01:51 PM . 750sx

650sx











Check heat sensor in pipe top

