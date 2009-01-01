 SXR800 limiter ? Limp mode
    SXR800 limiter ? Limp mode

    Hey guys, anyone have an idea as to why my sxr is limited at a very low rpm? I found this video on YouTube and mine is doing the exact same thing. It is something electrical but I can’t figure it out




    https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=XwBzCo041zE
    Re: SXR800 limiter ? Limp mode

    Check heat sensor in pipe top
