 How to patch this
    So the previous owners whoever cut this section out of the hull and had duct tape covering it. What would the best option to fill this void?
    I have some West Marine epoxy and filler to do the fill but not sure what material to use to fill the void where the hull was cut out. I feel I would need to use some backing from the inside to make it flush and then fill it from the front to fill the voids. Thinking I need a fiber glass panel close to the size it need to fill the void then use filler to seam the gap then once set sand and make flush.
