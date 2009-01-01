 1995 Seadoo SP no crank
  Today, 09:27 PM
    adams
    adams is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Jul 2019
    Location
    Oregon
    Age
    21
    Posts
    3

    1995 Seadoo SP no crank

    Hey all, I have a 1995 Seadoo SP here.

    Was running like new before I ran over a rope and like the genius that I am turned it over on the lake to get the rope out.

    Long story short, water got into the little "waterproof" box in the jetski that houses the MPEM and the starter solenoid.

    I replaced the MPEM thinking that was the issue but still doesn't want to crank, I replaced the starter solenoid and it still doesnt crank.

    It does crank when I bridge the solenoid with a wrench so I am kind of lost.

    Any help would be appreciated!
  Today, 10:26 PM
    jusdpomme
    jusdpomme is offline
    PWCToday Newbie jusdpomme's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Canada
    Age
    28
    Posts
    43

    Re: 1995 Seadoo SP no crank

    Does the start/stop button work correctly? What about the killswitch?
    '95 SPX
