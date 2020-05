Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Hot Products Flame Arrestors #1 Resident Guru Join Date Jan 2006 Location California Posts 1,018 Hot Products Flame Arrestors Two in like new condition, with clamps but no adapters. 2.5" tall.



$80 shipped for the pair.



PayPal or Venmo



Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules