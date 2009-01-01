 1990 Kawasaki 650SX Impeller issues!
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 04:25 PM #1
    azrider18
    azrider18 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    College Station, TX
    Posts
    2

    1990 Kawasaki 650SX Impeller issues!

    Having some trouble with my 1990 Kawi 650sx out of the hole. Runs great on the top end but would just rev up and not go anywhere sitting still. I pulled the pump and the bearing were shot and had water in them. I have a new bearing kit and bout a 16.5 skat trak impeller to see if I could solve any cavitation issues. But the 16.5 impeller is no where near the right size for the 650sx pump! Am I going crazy or is this impeller not the right size for a 90 kawi 650sx?
    B6189FD7-DB13-44D3-92F7-27D010F5E32F.jpeg4B9E7E1D-9D4A-4132-B9CF-05E91598622A.jpeg
    thanks!
    Last edited by azrider18; Today at 04:26 PM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:20 PM #2
    azrider18
    azrider18 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2018
    Location
    College Station, TX
    Posts
    2

    Re: 1990 Kawasaki 650SX Impeller issues!

    Disregard. Impeller must be from an old model. Called Skat Trak to clear it all up!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:12 PM #3
    JonnyX2
    JonnyX2 is online now
    Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home JonnyX2's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Sin City USA
    Age
    56
    Posts
    30,055

    Re: 1990 Kawasaki 650SX Impeller issues!

    Get a skat 650 STD 8-16 you will be happy. That pump has to be siliconed in well to prevent cavitation.
    Quote Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating View Post
    OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....
    PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump
    Quote Originally Posted by WB1994
    Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 