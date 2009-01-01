Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 1990 Kawasaki 650SX Impeller issues! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location College Station, TX Posts 2 1990 Kawasaki 650SX Impeller issues! Having some trouble with my 1990 Kawi 650sx out of the hole. Runs great on the top end but would just rev up and not go anywhere sitting still. I pulled the pump and the bearing were shot and had water in them. I have a new bearing kit and bout a 16.5 skat trak impeller to see if I could solve any cavitation issues. But the 16.5 impeller is no where near the right size for the 650sx pump! Am I going crazy or is this impeller not the right size for a 90 kawi 650sx?

B6189FD7-DB13-44D3-92F7-27D010F5E32F.jpeg4B9E7E1D-9D4A-4132-B9CF-05E91598622A.jpeg

thanks! Last edited by azrider18; Today at 04:26 PM . #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2018 Location College Station, TX Posts 2 Re: 1990 Kawasaki 650SX Impeller issues! Disregard. Impeller must be from an old model. Called Skat Trak to clear it all up! #3 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,055 Re: 1990 Kawasaki 650SX Impeller issues! Get a skat 650 STD 8-16 you will be happy. That pump has to be siliconed in well to prevent cavitation. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

PS...the rule book will be in my 550 pump Originally Posted by WB1994 Originally Posted by Listen , stop your cryin' , its only an X2. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules