550/650 Conversion Exhaust???
What is everybody running for an exhaust with their 650 in a JS hull conversion?
Re: 550/650 Conversion Exhaust???
I am working to stuff a PJS 650 exhaust on my 550->750 swap. It looks like it is going to take some cutting.
