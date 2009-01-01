 550/650 Conversion Exhaust???
  Today, 02:30 PM
    mcn6
    550/650 Conversion Exhaust???

    What is everybody running for an exhaust with their 650 in a JS hull conversion?



  Today, 03:13 PM
    smokeysevin
    Re: 550/650 Conversion Exhaust???

    I am working to stuff a PJS 650 exhaust on my 550->750 swap. It looks like it is going to take some cutting.

