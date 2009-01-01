Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Seadoo LRV starting help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Florida Posts 1 Seadoo LRV starting help I have a 2000 Seadoo LRV that I'm rebuilding that I need help with. It is a complete gut, clean and rebuild. I have gotten the engine back in and now trying to start it before I proceed further. When I go to start I get now spark signal to the coils. Let me try to list everything I have done and see if anybody can think of anything that I have missed.

-replaced the mpem from one from ebay that was supposed from a running machine.

-I get around 0.4 to 0.5 volts from the trigger coil when cranking.

-have continuity between wire harness and the coils themselves.

-verified all grounds in wire harness

-used t-pins in back of wire harness to verify trigger coil was sending signal to mpem (get the same 0.4 to 0.5 at back of harness)

-pulled the harness apart, they all look clean and no bent or missing pins.

- I have good voltage at all of the fuses.

-bought a second MPEM still had all the same conditions.





The LRV is basiclly a gtx it is the 951 carbed engine.

Thanks

