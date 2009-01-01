|
Seadoo LRV starting help
I have a 2000 Seadoo LRV that I'm rebuilding that I need help with. It is a complete gut, clean and rebuild. I have gotten the engine back in and now trying to start it before I proceed further. When I go to start I get now spark signal to the coils. Let me try to list everything I have done and see if anybody can think of anything that I have missed.
-replaced the mpem from one from ebay that was supposed from a running machine.
-I get around 0.4 to 0.5 volts from the trigger coil when cranking.
-have continuity between wire harness and the coils themselves.
-verified all grounds in wire harness
-used t-pins in back of wire harness to verify trigger coil was sending signal to mpem (get the same 0.4 to 0.5 at back of harness)
-pulled the harness apart, they all look clean and no bent or missing pins.
- I have good voltage at all of the fuses.
-bought a second MPEM still had all the same conditions.
The LRV is basiclly a gtx it is the 951 carbed engine.
Thanks
Kurt
