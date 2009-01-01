 1998 GSX Limited Low RPMS
  Today, 10:02 AM #1
    ice121006
    1998 GSX Limited Low RPMS

    I have a 98 GSX Limited with a 951 Carb motor. On the trailer with no load it will reach max rpms( 8600 or so). On the water it will max out at around 4800- 5000 rpms. If I jump a wave and get the jet pump out of the water to get the load off it will then reach max RPMS and stay there as long as i dont go below the 5k rpms mark. Once it drops below 5k, it will not get any higher till you get the pump out of the water and get the load off. When it is running at max rpms, this ski is a rocket.

    Compression is good, Rave valves has been replaced in case of any pin holes i was unable to see. I am going to try a different impeller to see if that will make a difference.

    I am thinking that if the impeller is the wrong pitch the ski does not have enough power to spin it past 5k with a load and when i do get it to spin at max rpms the motor is able to keep it there.

    I have been thru the carbs many times to make sure pop off pressure is correct(around 20 psi if i remember correctly) I have also replaced the needles and seats, and the reeds.

    I had another gsx limited years ago with the same problem that i was never able to figured out and sold it, as is. I am determined to figure this one out and get it running right.


    Thank you all.
  Today, 11:51 AM #2
    jeatmon
    Re: 1998 GSX Limited Low RPMS

    try new spark plugs
  Today, 12:17 PM #3
    ice121006
    Re: 1998 GSX Limited Low RPMS

    Quote Originally Posted by jeatmon
    try new spark plugs
    New plugs have been put in, but come to think of it I've had a new plug that was bad. I throw a another set in and test with the new impeller.
  Today, 01:57 PM #4
    Myself
    Re: 1998 GSX Limited Low RPMS

    Any number of things can cause it. RAVE solenoid malfunction. RAVE tubing or check valve left rear of engine. Bad water reg valve. Bad TPS on the throttle cable. Something not exactly ight in the carbs.......etc.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
