Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: 1998 GSX Limited Low RPMS #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2010 Location Pennsylvania Age 37 Posts 87 1998 GSX Limited Low RPMS I have a 98 GSX Limited with a 951 Carb motor. On the trailer with no load it will reach max rpms( 8600 or so). On the water it will max out at around 4800- 5000 rpms. If I jump a wave and get the jet pump out of the water to get the load off it will then reach max RPMS and stay there as long as i dont go below the 5k rpms mark. Once it drops below 5k, it will not get any higher till you get the pump out of the water and get the load off. When it is running at max rpms, this ski is a rocket.



Compression is good, Rave valves has been replaced in case of any pin holes i was unable to see. I am going to try a different impeller to see if that will make a difference.



I am thinking that if the impeller is the wrong pitch the ski does not have enough power to spin it past 5k with a load and when i do get it to spin at max rpms the motor is able to keep it there.



I have been thru the carbs many times to make sure pop off pressure is correct(around 20 psi if i remember correctly) I have also replaced the needles and seats, and the reeds.



I had another gsx limited years ago with the same problem that i was never able to figured out and sold it, as is. I am determined to figure this one out and get it running right.





try new spark plugs

Any number of things can cause it. RAVE solenoid malfunction. RAVE tubing or check valve left rear of engine. Bad water reg valve. Bad TPS on the throttle cable. Something not exactly ight in the carbs.......etc.



