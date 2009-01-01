Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: GP800 won't start after carb rebuild (2x) Help!! #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Apr 2020 Location Apex NC Posts 8 GP800 won't start after carb rebuild (2x) Help!! Hey All - I'm at my wits end. I have two GP800's (ski1 - 1998, ski2 - 2000). After rebuilding the carbs on ski1 and a installing a new top end, it runs beautifully - really happy with this one. Ski2 is being a pain in the ***. It was running when I bought it, took it for a 45 min shakedown and the rings on the rear cylinder started to seize (died on the water but restarted to get home). So, I purchased a new top end and carb rebuild kit just I like did on Ski1 and went to town. Put it all back together and it wouldn't start. Also should note - wave eaters installed and converted to pre-mix on both (40:1 fresh gas).



1st try after rebuilds. Would not start without pouring gas into the spark plug holes or using ether. Figured previous owner jacked with H & L screws from burnt cylinder so I stupidly started messing with them. Turned into a runaway and scared the hell out of me. Put it away for a week to regroup.



2nd try. Figured I messed something up with the carb rebuild, took it all apart again, blew out all the openings with carb cleaner and compressed air, verified it was all to spec per the 800R manual I found here etc etc. Reset the L screws to 1 7/8 (R) and 2 1/4 (F) and the high to just under 1/2. Put it all back together. Would not start.



Has spark on both plugs.

Will start briefly with premix in cylinders.

Will start briefly on ether (I know... was desperate)

Does NOT start with pre-mix poured into carbs.

Plugs look like they are getting fuel, tips are wet - was drying in between setting changes.

Tried going as high as 2.5 on the L screw with no luck.

Do not have a pop off pressure tester so kept the original gold spring in both carbs.



The only difference I can think of is that I used a generic rebuild kit on ski2 but it all looks great when I took it apart twice. Terrified of having another runaway situation.



I'm stumped and only two days away from a long weekend at the lake...



What am I missing????



Thanks in advance!! #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2003 Location Sunny Fla Posts 25,945 Re: GP800 won't start after carb rebuild (2x) Help!! Long story short....any thing other than Genuine Mikuni carbs kits you are wasting your time.



