 WTB 750 Pump and SXI Pole
  1. Today, 10:18 AM #1
    Pb300
    WTB 750 Pump and SXI Pole

    As title says. Open to other pole options that fit. Stock pole would be great. Willing to paint so doesn’t have to be pristine. Need something that fits.
    Last edited by Pb300; Today at 10:21 AM.
  2. Today, 11:32 AM #2
    Bionic racing
    Re: WTB 750 Pump and SXI Pole

    What color pole ?
  3. Today, 12:57 PM #3
    Pb300
    Re: WTB 750 Pump and SXI Pole

    Preferably white or black. Nothing top notch.
    Last edited by Pb300; Today at 12:59 PM.
