 Skat Trak 142mm set back pump with long nose Skat impeller
  Today, 09:13 AM
    superstock1986
    superstock1986 is offline
    Join Date
Mar 2006
Location
Bay City Michigan
    Join Date
    Mar 2006
    Location
    Bay City Michigan
    Age
    34
    Posts
    243

    Skat Trak 142mm set back pump with long nose Skat impeller

    Selling a setback skat 142mm for x4 hulls. It comes with the long nose prop so you dont need the driveshaft. Great shaft will get pics later this afternoon. Asking 1150 shipped.

    call or text me for more pics 989-906-4370
  Today, 10:34 AM
    scensor
    scensor is online now
    Join Date
Jun 2013
Location
Greece
    Join Date
    Jun 2013
    Location
    Greece
    Age
    29
    Posts
    231

    Re: Skat Trak 142mm set back pump with long nose Skat impeller

    can you mail me pics @
    aantonopoulos@bca.edu.gr
    please and also size impeller swird?
