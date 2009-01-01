 91 kawasaki 550 wont start. backfires
  Today, 08:42 AM
    heatherforever
    91 kawasaki 550 wont start. backfires

    I have a super trap in it and when it backfires it blows it apart. Why?

  Today, 09:28 AM
    Myself
    Re: 91 kawasaki 550 wont start. backfires

    Well, it shouldn't be backfiring in the first place. Try new spark plugs, check timing......might have sheared a flywheel key.
