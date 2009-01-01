Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Lightning Strike on Waverunner #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2009 Location Orlando Age 68 Posts 13 Lightning Strike on Waverunner Massive lightning ball hit my pier and took out the boat lift, lake irrigation pump and fried my jet ski maintenance battery charger.



The ski is a 2010 Yamaha FX/HO with 125 (low) hours. It has a fully charged battery and topped off with gas and won't start...put it on the trailer and the remote fob doesn't beep ANY amount of times...with the lanyard attached the multifunction display does not come on, nor do I hear the electric fuel pump, strangely enough the starter motor cranks hard but the ski never starts. I checked all the fuses (all test good with a multimeter) and did a physical inspection - no burnt wires not loose connectors, etc..



UPDATE: So I replaced the ECU with a new one (big $$$) and now the ski actually does start and run but then immediately shuts off, a friend feels its the wiring harness and I don't even want to think about that.. Anything else I should check ? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

