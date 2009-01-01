Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 750sx pld pole #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2017 Location Arizona Age 30 Posts 136 750sx pld pole 93CE64C9-1D53-4DFE-B99E-745160DDE63C.jpeg

im selling my pld pole have fresh powder coat bright white and candy blue, jettrim chin pad, blowsion steering stop Asking 200. I can include quick steer for another 50 with bushings. Willing to pay half of shipping cost. #2 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jul 2018 Location Michigan Posts 24 Re: 750sx pld pole PM sent



