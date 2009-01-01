Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 96sxi won't die #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2017 Location Indiana Age 55 Posts 58 96sxi won't die I've cleaned the stop switch. I've cleaned the contacts where the wires connect the ebox and the switches. I used my ohm meter and the stop switch is functional from the connection under the hood. My problem seems in the ebox. What do I look for? #2 Attention ***** PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Sin City USA Age 56 Posts 30,049 Re: 96sxi won't die Use your ohm meter to verify continuity of the ground conductor from the stator to the ebox. Originally Posted by Firebird A/C&Heating Originally Posted by OMG.....Rules for 550 vintage ski class...550 ski riders do not conform to any kind of rules. That is why you are riding a 550 ski in the first place. Rules suck....

