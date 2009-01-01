Thread: 96sxi won't die

|
96sxi won't die
I've cleaned the stop switch. I've cleaned the contacts where the wires connect the ebox and the switches. I used my ohm meter and the stop switch is functional from the connection under the hood. My problem seems in the ebox. What do I look for?
Re: 96sxi won't die
Use your ohm meter to verify continuity of the ground conductor from the stator to the ebox.
