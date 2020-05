Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 440 driveline into 550SX hull? #1 Resident Guru Join Date May 2009 Location Kelowna BC Age 35 Posts 908 440 driveline into 550SX hull? Hi all! Im trying to install a 440 motor and drive line into a 550 sx hull, I have realized the mounting holes do not match and was wondering what is the procedure is for putting a 440 driveline in a 550 sx hull? I know guys used to swap for racing so Im sure there is a post out there that I cant find.



pic for attention! not actual ski!



thanks!

530 interceptor.jpg

1989 JS 550__________Jet Sport scoop intake

Factory Half pipe______Jet Sport skegged rideplate

Skat-Trak 15.5* _______JRE quicksteer plate

bored nozzle__________JRE -2'' sub plate

honed pump__________JRE adjustable bars (0*)

OP steering nozzle_____VORTEX F/A

OP reduction nozzle____BCW intake,

SBN44 carb__________Jet Sport head

